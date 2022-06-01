Gun control becoming a hot topic in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the recent string of mass shootings, debate over gun control is once again in the spotlight, including in West Virginia.

With the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, gun control has become a hot topic.

Many people have been asking how we can make America safer to make sure a shooting like this doesn’t happen again.

In West Virginia, Bishop Mark Brennan with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston urged Governor Justice to ban assault weapons.

Justice made his first statement Tuesday about the subject, saying the state doesn’t need a ban.

Justice instead suggested increasing school security and prohibiting people under 21 from buying assault-style weapons.

ATR Performance in Fairmont sells all types of guns from handguns to rifles to shot guns.

Salesman Ryan Tacy says there was no reason for the shooting to happen in the first place but taking guns away is the wrong move.

“A lot of negative action went into play with that. It could have been prevented a lot better if there were standing operating procedures involved. If the school had been locked down the way it was supposed to be and other stuff like that, a lot more stuff could have been prevented,” said Tacy.

In the state of West Virginia, you must be 18 years of age to legally own a firearm. Tacy says a background check can only do so much.

He goes onto to say if someone wants a gun, they’ll find an avenue to legally get one.

“We already have an in-depth background check that we have to send people through it actually goes through the FBI. The thing about it is on our side, we are allowed to have less that a 1% fail rate, so are forms literally have to be perfect on our end,” said Tacy.

Tacy says there are many reasons to own a firearm, like defending yourself from things you wouldn’t normally be able to or just having a hobby.

“It’s definitely important to have a gun because gun rights are for everybody. It doesn’t matter your race, religion any kind of credo, sexuality. Guns are a really good equalizer. If you’re a smaller frame person or any physical disabilities, it evens the playing field if someone wished to impose their will on you.,” said Tacy.

