Ilo Wanda (Davis) Gay, known by many as “Toots”, of Flushing, MI, (formerly of Roanoke, WV) passed away with her loving family at her side on Monday, May 30, 2022.

She was born October 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Guy and Minnie (Perkins) Davis and was raised by Gladys Snyder.

On March 2, 1967, Ilo married James S. Gay, who preceded her in death on February 20, 1982.

In addition to her husband, Ilo was preceded in death by two brothers: Darrell Davis and Harold Davis; and two sisters: Jessie Skaggs and Irene Shelton.

Ilo will sadly be missed by her “only one” son, James M. Gay and his wife, Roxanna; grandchildren: Abby Gay and Jared (Kristina) Feathers; special niece, Beverly Welborn; friend, Tom Rohr who assisted in her care; as well as many other nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards, cheering on the Mountaineers, and watching wildlife.

In lieu of flowers, please send a card with a memory or note of encouragement to The Gay Family, 193 Brookside drive, Flushing, MI 48433.

A Graveside Service will be held at Lewis County Memorial Gardens located at Old Route 33 Weston, WV 26452 in Weston at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, with Reverend Bob Mitchell officiating.

