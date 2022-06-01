Jury selection to begin for man accused of killing officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge has ruled that jury selection will begin this week for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer.

Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday that jury selection for Joshua Phillips will begin Thursday, ahead of the trial scheduled to begin Monday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The judge declined to rule on a motion from defense attorneys to move the trial out of Kanawha County.

In a virtual arraignment, Joshua Phillips, 38, has been given a felony offense of first degree murder. (WSAZ)

“I believe the appropriate thing to do is to continue to hold the motion in abeyance to consider, as I had indicated previously, whether or not a jury could be properly selected in this case with a greater number of persons available only for this trial,” Bailey said.

Phillips is charged with fatally shooting Officer Cassie Johnson, 28, in 2020 when she responded to a parking lot complaint.

