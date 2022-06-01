Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Morning Forecast | June 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy first day of June! It’s been a mild morning, with temperatures pretty much in the 60s for the entire area. Today is gonna be another hot day, with temperatures forecasted to be well above average for the third day in a row-- most of the lowlands will be in the upper 80s, with some towns potentially breaking 90 degrees. It’ll be a partly cloudy day, with clouds coming and going. Around midnight tonight, our dry streak ends when some rain showers ahead of a cold front start to populate the area. The showers will likely be scattered and could be heavy in some areas, but they’ll be very quick-moving. We get a break from the precipitation tomorrow morning, but around noon things pick back up again when the cold front crosses over West Virginia. Expect showers throughout the afternoon, potentially developing into a few non-severe thunderstorms. This cold front will also usher in cooler air, dropping our temperatures to a more seasonable upper 70s. By around sunset, showers should be cleared out of the area, leaving behind clouds. Those clouds will decrease throughout the night into Friday, leading to a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures will slowly rise, with upper 70s on Saturday to low 80s by the start of the workweek. Conditions will be dry until about Tuesday, when the next rain system approaches.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 88

Tomorrow: Showers and potential thunderstorms. High: 77

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 75

Saturday: Sunny and seasonable. High: 77

