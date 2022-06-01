Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 1st, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Another gorgeous day here in northcentral West Virginia. This is day number 5 of sunny and warm weather. Tomorrow will be a bit of a change. Just to the north and west, we are watching thunderstorms moving in. We could be seeing some light showers starting right before midnight and lasting into the early morning. Then starting around noon, we can expect to see showers and thunderstorms moving through. Most of the activity will happen during the afternoon, then for the rest of the night, it will be mostly cloudy. If those thunderstorms move through your neighborhood, then we could be seeing some gusty winds too. Starting on Friday we will be looking at another string of very nice weather. Temperatures will start below average, then by Sunday, we’ll be back in the low 80s. Our next chance of showers will begin Monday evening.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Stormy: High: 64

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 76

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 75

Saturday: Sunny: High 77

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.