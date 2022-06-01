Man accused of sexually abusing young girl in Webster County

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston man faces charges in Webster County after officers said he sexually abused a young girl several years ago.

Officers attended a forensic interview in Webster County on April 19, 2021 that involved a 13-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the girl told them George Carpenter, 51, of South Charleston, sexually abused her at a Webster County home.

The girl was “approximately 6-years-old when this incident occurred,” the report says.

Carpenter’s charges include sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

