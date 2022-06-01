NCWV Airport officials review bids, hubs for new daily service

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was announced on March 11 that United Express was cutting 29 primarily rural airports from service due to a shortage of pilots, including North-Central West Virginia Airport.

United Express currently operates at CKB with twice-daily flights to Chicago and Washington, DC.

While cutting a number of airports was bad news, the United flight was part of the FAA’s Essential Air Service (EAS) program. The program subsidizes airlines with federal dollars to operate in rural airports where having profitable service is not always able to be achieved.

Because of that, the FAA required United to keep the flight in place until a new service could be secured. The good news is that the process, which the NCWV Airport has done multiple times before, is progressing. The better news is that the recent bid process for airlines looking to provide local service produced multiple responses.

“We received four bids (last week) from airlines wanting to replace our current service,” said Rock, who said there have been past times where only one bid has been received. “Those bids are being reviewed by our air service committee.”

The airport has to respond to their choice by June 10 to the Department of Transportation, which works with the FAA in this process.

“We understand how important it is to have daily service with everything we do with all the economic movement we’re trying to create,” said Rock.

The airlines were not discussed, but Rock did confirm that the bids included prop planes from both single- and twin-engine bids and jet services. Rock said the airport prefers jet service as opposed to propeller service.

“We’ve come a long way in the last 10 years and we would prefer to remain an all jet service airport,” said Rock.

As for hubs, Rock said some of the hubs being offered include places such as Charlotte and both Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International in the Washington, D.C. area, and an option with connectivity to Philadelphia. For those who believe one is better than the other, or another hub should be considered, the airport has to find a service that goes to a qualified hub that comes with a request for EAS funding that allows it to keep costs low.

“There are some good things to see, but we want long-term sustainability and reliability. We also have to stay under the $200 cap, which is a concern we’ve dealt with for a long time,” said Rock. “We’re looking for a partner who believes in our community and isn’t just here to pick up a subsidy.”

The $200 cap is the average cost per customer based on the flight cost. It includes the subsidy and the number of travelers utilizing the new service and needs to stay below that number in order to assure the subsidy stays in place.

