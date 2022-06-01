Ritchie County officer finds newest deputy in cruiser

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Corporal Justice with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office found the department’s newest deputy in his cruiser on Tuesday.

“Deputy Whoot will be our newest deputy!” a Facebook post from the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a video on the post, Corporal Justice shows the owl sitting in the passenger floorboard of his police cruiser.

“I have an owl in my cruiser. Oh my god, somebody help me,” Corporal Justice jokingly said in the video.

The owl is a Barred Owl, a very common type of owl found in this area.

