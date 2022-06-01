Advertisement

Semi overturns on I-79, one transported

One person has been transported to the hospital after a semi truck overturned on I-79.
One person has been transported to the hospital after a semi truck overturned on I-79.(Facebook: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after a semi truck overturned on I-79.

The accident took place around 8:30 Wednesday morning on the I-79 northbound on ramp at mile marker 139, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said one person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Crews are still on scene cleaning up the accident as of 10:00 a.m.

According to WV511, interstate traffic is not affected where the accident took place.

Winfield and Valley Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to Bulger
Lawsuit filed against DHHR over sexual abuse claims involving minors
James Stieringer
Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
Local chili stand goes national
Local chili maker expands nationally

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Morning Forecast | June 1, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Morning Forecast | June 1, 2022
A local woman shared her experience of how she was targeted.
Scammers targeting parents looking for baby formula
Cheat Lake Rotary donates to Lauren's Wish.
The Cheat Lake Rotary Club donates $25,000 to Lauren’s Wish
W.Va. Gov., lead lawmakers hesitant to call special session on gun, school safety issues
W.Va. Gov., lead lawmakers hesitant to call special session on gun, school-safety issues