Semi overturns on I-79, one transported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was transported to the hospital after a semi truck overturned on I-79.

The accident took place around 8:30 Wednesday morning on the I-79 northbound on ramp at mile marker 139, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials said one person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Crews are still on scene cleaning up the accident as of 10:00 a.m.

According to WV511, interstate traffic is not affected where the accident took place.

Winfield and Valley Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

