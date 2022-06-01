Advertisement

Shepherd hoping to inspire next Polar Bear team after signing with Salem softball

Will play for Tigers after career at Fairmont Senior
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Mikayla Shepherd didn’t know if she’d pursue softball into college. After some convincing, she is - and she’s happy about it.

Shepherd signed with Salem University to play for the Tiger softball program. After a worthwhile career with the Polar Bears, she’s happy with where the team is headed.

“Being able to win the Big 10 Tournament this year was a very rewarding experience. Growing up and being a role model to all these girls has made me realize how important it is to see who’s watching you at all times. I hope it continues to grow,” Shepherd said. “My freshman year to senior year it has grown a whole lot. I hope these girls can succeed and follow their dreams.”

