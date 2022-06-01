Shepherd hoping to inspire next Polar Bear team after signing with Salem softball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Mikayla Shepherd didn’t know if she’d pursue softball into college. After some convincing, she is - and she’s happy about it.

Shepherd signed with Salem University to play for the Tiger softball program. After a worthwhile career with the Polar Bears, she’s happy with where the team is headed.

“Being able to win the Big 10 Tournament this year was a very rewarding experience. Growing up and being a role model to all these girls has made me realize how important it is to see who’s watching you at all times. I hope it continues to grow,” Shepherd said. “My freshman year to senior year it has grown a whole lot. I hope these girls can succeed and follow their dreams.”

