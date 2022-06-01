Advertisement

Webster County man accused of firing gun at women

Colton Lee Barnhouse
Colton Lee Barnhouse(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun at two women during a dispute over the weekend.

Officers received a complaint on Monday from a woman who said she was involved in a domestic incident Sunday evening with Colton Barnhouse, 22, of Camden on Gauly, according to a criminal complaint.

After the incident, the woman allegedly left the home and returned with another woman to get her personal property from the home.

The report says Barnhouse became angry when the women arrived at the home and pulled out a small handgun.

Officers said Barnhouse then pushed one woman into the bathroom of the home and pointed the gun at her, telling her that she needed to make the other woman leave the home.

Barnhouse allegedly put the handgun in his pocket when someone stepped onto the porch of the home.

When the women went outside to leave, officers said Barnhouse fired the gun into the ground. As they were getting into the vehicle to leave, Barnhouse allegedly fired more shots at the women in the vehicle before they left the home.

Officers also said one woman showed them bruises on her arm from Barnhouse and said he told her that “he had burnt some of her personal property.”

Barnhouse sent one of the women a text message the following day saying he was “sorry for last night” and that he “wasn’t in his right head,” according to the report.

Barnhouse has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm with other pending charges. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

