3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The third suspect involved in a pursuit, shootout and manhunt from Harrison County to Marion County last week has been jailed and charged.

Luis Lebron, 25, was released from Ruby Memorial Hospital and has been booked at North Central Regional Jail.

Lebron faces 6 felonies, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. His bail is set at $1 million.

Luis Lebron (WV Corrections)

The other two suspects involved in the multi-hour incident were arrested and charged last week.

Wilber Chicas, 26, and Jeroenne Carballo, 20, both of Greenville, South Carolina, face 6 felonies each, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. Both bonds are set at $1 million.

Wilbur Alexander Chicas (WV Corrections)

Jeroenne Sinai Carballo (WV Corrections)

Click here to read more about the pursuit, shootout and manhunt that lasted several hours on Thursday, May 26.

