Clarksburg street to be named for Tommy Thomas Friday

Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas
Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas(Picasa | Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg will be naming a street in honor of former Clarksburg police officer and West Virginia boxing legend Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas this week.

The ceremony will be Friday, June 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the alley off of Boone St. in the Glenwood Hill Neighborhood.

Thomas passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the age of 67.

