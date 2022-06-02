Clarksburg street to be named for Tommy Thomas Friday
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg will be naming a street in honor of former Clarksburg police officer and West Virginia boxing legend Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas this week.
The ceremony will be Friday, June 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the alley off of Boone St. in the Glenwood Hill Neighborhood.
Thomas passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the age of 67.
