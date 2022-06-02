Advertisement

Clarksburg woman accused of attempting to escape custody

Amanda Jean Jones
Amanda Jean Jones(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was charged after officers said she attempted to escape police custody on Tuesday.

Amanda Jones, 36, of Clarksburg was under arrest for a felony warrant for burglary on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the Clarksburg Police Department, officers said Jones “became belligerent, refused to provide any personal information or fingerprints for processing” and told officers she “was not going to go to jail.”

While under video surveillance in the processing room, Jones allegedly stood up and maneuvered her hand to get the handcuff off that was detaining her to the wall and attempted to exit the room.

An officer in the hallway stopped Jones and put her back in the room, the report says.

Officers said Jones “continued for quite some time to scream and be non-compliant,” and continued saying that she was not going to jail.

Jones has been charged with attempted escape and entering without breaking. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

