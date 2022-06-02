David Robert Critchfield, 61, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born in Akron, OH on August 20, 1960, a son of the late Jack Ross Critchfield and Carol Ann Bayman Critchfield who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to his mother, he is survived by five brothers, Jon Critchfield and his wife Caroline of Clarksburg, Mark Critchfield and his wife Paula of Clarksburg, Tim Critchfield and his wife Debbie of Clarksburg, Mike Critchfield and his wife Laura of Bath, OH and Joel Critchfield of Clarksburg; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Mr. Critchfield was a graduate of North High School in Akron, Ohio and received his associates degree from Akron University. David will be greatly missed. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Critchfield will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

