Fairmont State hosting orientation events for incoming students

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will provide several opportunities for incoming freshmen and transfer students to attend on-campus orientation at a Welcome Wednesday or weekend session, in addition to virtual orientations prior to the fall 2022 semester.

During the on-campus sessions, students will tour campus and residence halls, obtain their student ID cards, meet with advisors to schedule courses for the fall semester and more.

“Orientation provides the opportunity for future Falcons to really become acclimated on campus,” said Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life, Alicia Kalka. “Students will walk away from their orientation session knowing they are prepared to begin their college journey at Fairmont State, and we will be there to support them every step of the way.”

The University’s orientation schedule will take place as follows:

On-Campus Orientation Events Wednesday, June 8 – 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 – 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 – 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 27 – 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 – 5 p.m.

Virtual Orientation Events Wednesday, June 15 – 5 p.m. Monday, July 27 – 5 p.m.



“We are thrilled to continue offering several orientation options to our future Falcons, including in-person and virtual opportunities,” said Vice President of Student Success, Ken Fettig. “We are deeply committed to the success of our students, and orientation is an essential step in beginning their college journey.”

Each orientation registrant will be entered into a drawing to win a one-time $1,000 scholarship, or $500.00 per semester, for their first academic year at Fairmont State University. One scholarship will be given away per orientation session, and the winner must be present to win.

