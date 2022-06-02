Advertisement

Harrison County schools to host summer theatre camp

Harrison County Board of Education
Harrison County Board of Education(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the 9th year, Harrison County is offering its theatre camp this summer.

The camp will be hosted at Bridgeport High School on June 13-17.

It is being organized by 5 directors throughout the county and will cover several aspects of theatre from acting, singing and dancing to the technical side as well as lighting stage managing, props and scenery.

The camp will be completely free to all Harrison County students, including public, private and homeschooled students.

The camp will be structured through a series of workshops that will be hands-on and fun.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily with two different age groups eligible to participate.

The age groups consist of incoming 3rd grade - 6th grade students and incoming 7th grade - 12th grade students.

Both age groups will be meeting together from 11:30-12:00 daily.

Students do not have to attend camp every day to participate.

