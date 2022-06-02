Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Thursday Morning Forecast | June 2, 2022

A rainy day today, then beautiful conditions for the weekend!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has started off dreary, with scattered showers and thunderstorms populating the area since about 1am. We’ve had some breaks in the precipitation to see a little sun, but these showers and thunderstorms will be persistent throughout the rest of the day, albeit scattered as opposed to consistent. The National Weather Service has all of NCWV under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today. Our biggest threat with these localized stronger cells is damaging winds and heavy rain. There is also a slight potential for small hail. Temperatures today will not fluctuate much, we’ll rise to about the mid-70s in the early afternoon and sort of hover around there until after sunset when temperatures start their overnight drop. It’s not until around midnight that we’re totally clear of precipitation. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the night heading into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, and they’ll stay that way through Saturday. Temperatures during these two days will max out in the upper 70s, which is seasonable for the beginning of June. Sunday will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising to the low 80s in some of the lowlands. It’s not until late Monday night when we see our next chance of rain, and that will continue through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 75

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 78

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 83

