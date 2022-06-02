Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 2nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!!! It was a warm and humid day today. All that was ahead of a cold front that moved through our area this evening. Along that front we also had plenty of showers and some thunderstorms move through as well. Later this evening, all that activity will have moved east and we’ll be left with mostly clear skies and the possibility of patchy fog in the morning. Tomorrow will be the beginning of a nice string of beautiful days. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be full of sunshine, and temperatures will start below average on Friday, to just above average on Sunday. Morning lows will be down near 50 on early on Friday and Saturday, so the next couple of evenings will be the perfect time to open up those windows. The beginning of the week doesn’t look too bad, but a front will approach from the west, and by Monday night we could be the start of seeing showers and storms throughout the week.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy and possible patchy fog: High: 51

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 76

Saturday: Sunny: High 77

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 82

