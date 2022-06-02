Advertisement

Man accused of soliciting what he thought to be teen girl

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after officers said he solicited what he believed to be a teenage girl.

Between March 11th and May 12th, Jason Burkett, 51, of Rices Landing, Pennsylvania, made contact with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Bridgeport on a social media platform, according to a criminal complaint.

During the conversation, the report says Burkett requested nude photos of the teen and discussed meeting with her for specific sexual acts.

Officers said Burkett also discussed traveling to Bridgeport or having the teen find a ride to his home in Pennsylvania for the sexual acts.

Burkett has been charged with soliciting a minor.

