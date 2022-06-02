Nearly $5 million announced for state AmeriCorps programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - $4,996,177 was announced on Thursday for five West Virginia AmeriCorps programs.

The funding will support 611 AmeriCorps volunteers based in Morgantown, Hillsboro, Charleston, Elkins and Wheeling.

“West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors in times of need. AmeriCorps programs continue to make incredible impacts on our state, and I am pleased these five programs are receiving awards today. The programs will support West Virginians by increasing youth literacy, combatting the drug epidemic and more,” said Senator Manchin. “As a proud supporter of AmeriCorps and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support these programs across the Mountain State.”

The following are individual programs receiving the funding:

$1,710,465 – Energy Express AmeriCorps, West Virginia University, Morgantown This program will support 432 AmeriCorps members serving as literacy and academic mentors for young children in rural communities in West Virginia.



$1,084,320 – High Rocks: Educating Youth, Enriching Communities, High Rocks Educational Corporation, Hillsboro This funding will support 63 AmeriCorps members in bolstering education, leadership development, community engagement and health and wellness in all 55 counties of West Virginia, with a focus on southern West Virginia. AmeriCorps members will be responsible for providing educational and wellness programs to 9,900 students and 2,717 adults and building capacity in 21 rural organizations.



$1,030,118 – LifeBridge AmeriCorps Drug Prevention, United Way of Central West Virginia, Charleston This program will support 50 AmeriCorps members in facilitating an opioid prevention program to students in grades 6-12, providing Money Smart financial literacy training to low-income adults and providing peer-to-peer support for Veterans and military families across the state. AmeriCorps members will raise awareness for substance misuse with particular emphasis on prescription opioids, increase financial security for low income and at-risk individuals and increase Veteran access to services.



$863,600 – Enhancing Assets to Benefit Communities, Appalachian Forest Heritage Area, Elkins This program will support 42 AmeriCorps members who will improve environmental assets, raise stewardship awareness and build capacity for communities in 16 rural West Virginia counties. AmeriCorps members will facilitate ecosystem enhancements and environmental awareness, leading to improved environmental stewardship of our forests and forest communities.



$307,674 – Grow Ohio Valley, Wheeling This program will support 24 AmeriCorps members who will address dramatic diet-related health disparities by improving access to healthy, locally produced food in underserved, low-income communities in Ohio, Brooke, and Marshall counties. AmeriCorps members will provide 400 individuals with food literacy education programs and contribute 25,000 pounds of locally-produced food to communities with limited access to fresh produce.





