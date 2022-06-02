PCSO seeking information for breaking and entering at Fraley Motors

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information for a breaking and entering complaint that took place at Fraley Motors in Kingwood.

The alleged incident took place on Saturday, May 28.

The suspects forced entry and stole an undetermined amount of currency, officers said.

Witnesses reportedly saw a silver sedan with three men in the parking lot at approximately 9:30 Saturday morning.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Preston County Sheriff’s Office Corporal B.E. Hovatter at 304-329-1611.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.