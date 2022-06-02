Police: Man discovered drowning in river, locals jump in to try to save him

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - Several crews from multiple counties were deployed to a water rescue Wednesday in Barbour County.

It all happened at Party Rock outside of Arden between 6-6:30 p.m.

Police tell 5 News a man was discovered drowning in a river, and local residents jumped in to help him.

Witnesses who were at the scene tell 5 News the man who jumped in never came up.

“At first you’re thinking, well, he can come back up. But he didn’t. So he jumped in, I jumped in. You couldn’t see anything down there,” says witness Tyler Livingston.

Austin Carter says he also jumped in.

“I’d take my life for him. If I could find his hand, you know, I’d try to drag him up, push him up to the top of the water where someone could see him,” says Austin.

The popular swimming hole has seen its fair share of dangerous incidents over the years.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office tells us they’ll be releasing more information, including whether the body was recovered, Thursday morning.

A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News.

Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding.

