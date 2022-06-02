Advertisement

Police: Man discovered drowning in river, locals jump in to try to save him

(KY3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - Several crews from multiple counties were deployed to a water rescue Wednesday in Barbour County.

It all happened at Party Rock outside of Arden between 6-6:30 p.m.

Police tell 5 News a man was discovered drowning in a river, and local residents jumped in to help him.

Witnesses who were at the scene tell 5 News the man who jumped in never came up.

“At first you’re thinking, well, he can come back up. But he didn’t. So he jumped in, I jumped in. You couldn’t see anything down there,” says witness Tyler Livingston.

Austin Carter says he also jumped in.

“I’d take my life for him. If I could find his hand, you know, I’d try to drag him up, push him up to the top of the water where someone could see him,” says Austin.

The popular swimming hole has seen its fair share of dangerous incidents over the years.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office tells us they’ll be releasing more information, including whether the body was recovered, Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY Wednesday, June 1, 7:14 p.m.:

A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News.

Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Thomas Earl Harris
Identity of body found in Cheat River confirmed
Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to Bulger
One person has been transported to the hospital after a semi truck overturned on I-79.
Semi overturns on I-79, one transported
Lawsuit filed against DHHR over sexual abuse claims involving minors

Latest News

Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas
Clarksburg street to be named for Tommy Thomas Friday
Gov. Jim Justice diagnosed with Lyme disease
Clarksburg considering converting Main & Pike Street into two-way streets
Good news for West Virginians about the infant formula shortage