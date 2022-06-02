Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The latest death at the Party Rock swimming spot on Tygart River is far from the first drowning at this spot.

It’s been happening for years.

In Sheriff Brett Carpenters 11 years in Barbour County he remembers multiple.

“We’ve had seven drownings that I can remember since I’ve been with the sheriff’s department here. It’s just so unfortunate and sad for these families that have to go through this.”

Many residents said the site has been responsible for upwards of 50 drownings over the years.

The spot, which is off Arden Road near Philippi, is known as a hangout for young people, especially students.

Many like to swim but, they don’t realize the dangers underneath.

“There are holes in the rocks and different currents. It’s just a really treacherous river,” said Carpenter.

Several locals know the dangers of the river.

One said they would never let their kid or any other family members swim in that area.

Carpenter said there have been things they’ve tried to do to limit the people who go to the rock.

“We’ve worked with different agencies to try to come up with different laws that we can enforce but, unfortunately, everything we come up with they can go around it. We are backing up and re-assesing the situation to see what else we can come up with.”

One of those solutions is possibly putting blocks to limit parking for the area,

Despite this many people still come to the spot.

One person who was swimming said they will keep coming but will continue to be cautious.

Austin Carder from Stonewood witnessed the kid jump in.

He and his friend Tyler immediately tried to help but, couldn’t help bring him to the surface.

“Basically, my adrenaline was going. If I could have found his hand I could push him up the top of the water where somebody could see him.”

Tyler Livingston said it’s something they never thought would happen to them.

“In the moment it was just like another person jumping off the rock. Not seeing him come up is something Scary. Never thought I’d experience something like that honestly.”

