Youth storytelling camp coming to Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is partnering with the West Virginia Storytelling Guild to present a week-long workshop entitled “Come Spin a Tale!”

The workshop is open to incoming 9th-12th grade students as well as new high school graduates.

It will take place Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22 on the Glenville State University campus.

Students will attend performances by Adam Booth and Bil Lepp, and attend workshops from Booth and Lepp along with fellow legendary storytellers Karen Vuranch, Bill Hairston, Judi Tarowsky, Jamie Froemel, Mike Perry, and Kevin Cordi.

Campers will be given instruction in establishing stories and developing characters, getting and keeping an audience’s attention, drawing from personal narratives, developing improvisational skills, using body language and inflection, telling tall tales, and more.

Tuition for the camp is $100 and includes meals and lodging on the Glenville State campus.

“One of the goals of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild has always been to keep storytelling in the mountains a part of our folk culture. When I was offered the chance for Glenville and the Guild to offer a week of youth storytelling, it was a dream come true,” said Jo Ann Dadisman of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild. She serves as co-director of the workshop.

“I was exposed to storytelling at an early age because it goes hand-in-hand with the traditional music I’ve played for most of my life. Storytelling is a significant part of our culture and our oral tradition, but there’s so much more to it. The techniques that storytellers use to connect with an audience can be applied to any situation in which a speaker needs to connect with a group,” said Dr. David O’Dell, Glenville State University Professor of Chemistry and workshop co-director.

Click here for more information and to complete a camp application.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.