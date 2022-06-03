$200k gift to WVU aids with service dog training program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hearts of Gold service dog training program at West Virginia University is saving the lives of military veterans like Jennifer Gieseke, who still battles the lingering physical and mental effects of her service in the United States Air Force.

“I wouldn’t leave my house, I wouldn’t go to my appointments by myself, I couldn’t live on my own anymore,” Gieseke said. “Getting a dog — and having a dog by my side to help me if I fell, to wake me from my nightmares, to calm me back down so I could go back to sleep — was completely life-changing. The dog gave me back my independence.”

Now, a supporter’s $200,000 gift, the largest individual contribution in Hearts of Gold’s history, is providing new amenities to boost the program’s efficiency.

The funds will be used to purchase a van equipped to safely transport dogs and to build on-site kennels at the Hearts of Gold training facility at WVU’s Stewartstown Road Research, Education and Outreach Center.

Matthew Wilson, associate dean for research at the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, said the added resources will help the program aid more military veterans in need. The program currently relies on community residents to foster prospective service dogs, which limits their training time and availability.

“Having the ability to house our animals on site and take them right from that on-site housing to training will allow us to be much more efficient about what we do and do a much better job meeting the incredible need there is for service animals to assist veterans and service members,” Wilson said. “A van to transport animals will make it so much more efficient and reliable and predictable, and it allows us to start to think about what we can do beyond the rate of placement we have today.”

Hearts of Gold is a program offered through Human-Animal Bond, a nonprofit organization founded more than 15 years ago by Dr. Jean Meade, a Morgantown-area veterinarian. Then an adjunct faculty member at the Davis College, Meade partnered with WVU to provide space for the program and help students in animal science programs gain hands-on experience with small animals.

The Hearts of Gold service dog training program is funded entirely through grants and private donations. In addition to providing for kennels and a transport van, the $200,000 gift from Jennifer Mason, of Alma, W.Va., also establishes a dedicated fund to support the expansion and continued growth of Hearts of Gold.

Mason’s generous contribution reflects her love for animals and a passion for supporting West Virginia people and programs.

“My husband, Ken, and I love nothing more than helping our state and West Virginians,” Mason said. “I want the WVU Hearts of Gold program to be the best around and to have access to all the tools it requires. Supporting programs like this, that touch so many lives, is our passion.”

Clifton VanGilder and Gunny, a veteran and service dog team connected via Hearts of Gold, based at WVU's Davis College (WVU Photo)

