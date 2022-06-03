Bridgeport man arrested for DUI after pursuit ends at police station

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man was arrested after allegedly leading an officer on a pursuit while drunk.

Michael Aley, 40, is charged with felony fleeing with DUI, according to jail records.

An officer saw Aley, who had reportedly ran a red light, driving down Rt. 50 near Papa Johns.

The officer initiated a traffic stop but Aley kept driving, at which time the officer called in a pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says the pursuit ended shortly after when Aley stopped in the parking lot of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Aley’s alleged BAC was .194 according to the complaint.

He was taken to UHC for medical clearance then booked in jail.

