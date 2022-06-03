Clarksburg City Council discusses budget at length

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At Thursday evening’s Clarksburg City Council meeting, the city’s budget was discussed in length during the council comments.

With the city in debt, many of the council members shared that they are concerned with balancing their budget.

It was agreed upon within the councilmembers comments at the end of the meeting that the council will be holding more work sessions specifically for budgeting.

Some commented while they don’t want to, some type of cuts will probably need to be made to keep the city running as the cost of things continue to increase.

