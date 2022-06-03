Clarksburg City Councilman reacts to sentencing of the man that shot him

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After a long 20 months, emotionally and physically, Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot felt more at ease following the sentencing of Antonio Dejesus the man that shot him and kidnapped his wife and mother-in-law in September of 2020.

Malfregeot said that initially, he was just grateful to be alive after such a traumatic experience.

“Well it was scary. My wife saw me get shot, and he had her pull away. She didn’t know if I was dead or alive. I didn’t know what had happened to them,” he explained.

Malfregeot added while he was recovering from his injuries and waiting for Dejesus’s sentencing. It was the support he received from others that helped push him through his day-to-day life. From cards to homecooked meals and prayers. He said his faith in humanity has only continued to grow.

“The outpouring love from the community was just unbelievable. You know our faith in God got us through this,” he said.

Dejesus was sentenced to the maximum sentence totaling around 70 years behind bars.

However, he will be up for parole in roughly twenty years, but Malfregeot said that was not a problem for him.

“I’ll be in my later years by that time. I don’t care. But I truly believe that he should not be part of society. He shot me. He kidnapped my wife and mother-in-law and shoved them out of a moving car,” he explained.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.