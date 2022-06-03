Clarksburg dedicates street to beloved police officer and pro boxer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg icon Tommy Thomas will now be a part of the community forever.

Tommy Thomas Way was unveiled in Glenwood Hills Friday afternoon in honor of the long-time police officer and boxer.

Friends, family and public officials were all in attendance.

Thomas, at one point ranked the sixth-best boxer in the world, fought Leon Spinks.

Almost everything about him says “big tough guy.”

But those that knew him best and even complete strangers only speak of his kindness.

His brother Jerry and sister Sharon have heard and told many of his stories.

“The stories keep coming. Every week I run into someone literally that has a different story that I haven’t heard. It’s amazing.”

“He didn’t know he was famous. He didn’t care if he was famous. He didn’t care about money. He cared about helping people and helping kids and that was Tommy.”

After his impressive boxing career, he came a policeman and then a DARE officer, helping youth he cared so passionately about, eventually starting the Tommy Thomas Boxing Club to help youth in the area.

Sheriff Robert Matheny says he never stopped learning from his friend.

“He was able to take his law enforcement career, boxing career, and life experiences and he was able to blend and use it for the common good of everybody, and I don’t think there will ever be another Tommy Thomas,” Sheriff Matheny said.

Clarksburg Mayor Jim Marino gave a copy of the street sign to Thomas’s wife, Susan.

She says she’s moved by the gesture to honor her husband.

“It’s wonderful that a street was named after him,” County Commissioner Thomas said. “It’s well deserved. He worked very hard for the City of Clarksburg in many ways. Since he’s passed, I’ve had many things to think about, and that would be he is one of the kindest persons I have ever met.”

