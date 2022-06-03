Deadline to register for Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K Race quickly approaching

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - You still have time to register for the Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K Race.

The event is next Saturday, June 11th.

You can sign up tonight until 8pm at the Gamechanger event at the Bridge Complex or tomorrow evening during Bridgeport’s Summer Kick-Off Event.

The race is named for Derek Hotsinpiller, a federal agent from Bridgeport that was killed in the line of duty in 2011.

Organizers say it’s a family event to show support for the law enforcement community.

“The race is hugely important. It helps honor Derek’s life and legacy and family,” Ashley Cilento, a Race Committee Member said. “In addition to that, it helps support all law enforcement officers. It shows our continued support for all of them.”

This race is a celebration of law enforcement across our country,” said Jon Griffith, a Race Committee Member. “Not only those that are active but those who have fallen in the line of service. It memorializes the sacrifice and our appreciation for everything that they do.”

Again, race day is next Saturday, June 11 at Bridgeport City Park.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.