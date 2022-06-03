Advertisement

Ex-WVa school aide sentenced in student battery case

James Tysean Lynch, 37, is facing seven counts of battery after he allegedly abused a special...
James Tysean Lynch, 37, is facing seven counts of battery after he allegedly abused a special needs child in the classroom, according to the indictment.(wsaz)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia classroom aide has been sentenced to the maximum two years in prison on battery charges involving a special needs student.

James Lynch was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court for his guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor battery, news outlets reported.

According to an indictment, Lynch shoved the student on one occasion and hit him in the chest area another time. Both incidents caused the student to fall.

Lynch was fired from Horace Mann Middle School last fall, months after the incidents occurred. Three other ex-Kanawha County Schools employees who worked in the same special education classroom also face battery charges.

