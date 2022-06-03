Fairmont Senior advances to state title game with semifinal win over Robert C. Byrd

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a night of firsts for both Fairmont Senior and Robert C. Byrd. The Polar Bears made it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014, while the Flying Eagles saw the stage for the first time in program history.

Defense was heavy through the fourth inning, both teams holding each other scoreless. Fairmont Senior got it going in the fourth, Evan Dennison scoring the first run of the game off a Cam Peschl sac fly.

The top of the fifth saw three more runs from the Polar Bears - a Dennison RBI single for two runs and a one-run double from Gavin Blair.

The bottom of the fifth was all Flying Eagles. Brayden Thomason, Bryce Byrd and Tanner Cook got the bats going, tying up the score at 4-4 within the frame.

Errors on behalf of RCB pulled Fairmont Senior ahead in the sixth, leading by a run before Sammy Viani closed it out with a two-run single.

Fairmont Senior will face Logan in the Class AA state championship game Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.