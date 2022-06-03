Fairmont woman accused of stabbing man

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man.

Officers responded to a report of a personal injury at a home in Fairmont on Tuesday and saw a man laying in a bed with a hole in his shirt consistent with a stab wound, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the victim told them he “did not stab himself,” but he refused to identify the person who stabbed him.

The report says a woman, later identified as Shelby Johnson, 59, of Fairmont, became “confrontational with officers yelling and cursing at them when they removed her from the scene in order to treat the victim.”

Johnson told officers there had allegedly been an incident the previous night, but she “insisted that she did not stab the victim.”

When officers searched Johnson’s phone, they saw a text message sent to another person on the morning of the stabbing saying “Mom, I cut him,” according to the report.

Johnson has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

