Greek food festival back with changes for second straight year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular tradition is back in Clarksburg.

The Greek food festival has returned for their 20th year but, it’s looking a little different.

Chairman of the festival, Steve Sellas said it’s because the format of the old festival was just too much for the number of people they had helping out.

“Because of our numbers we decided to cut back a little bit and do a take out, pre-order festival. So, people are still enjoying our food, yet they can go home and enjoy our food in their own space.”

This is the second year the festival has looked a little different.

Sellas said it wasn’t a change they really wanted to make but, one they had to make.

“It is a hard decision because we’ve had so many people that have loved to come here and enjoy the atmosphere we give to them. It’s been really good but this has been good to us also. It’s good for us physically and that was the most important thing for us.”

the second most important thing is the food and, they have lots of it.

“We have the gyro, we have pastitsio which is a Greek lasagna, we have the souvlaki this year which is a kebab of pork on a bed of rice and, we have the chicken, the Greek chicken,” said Sellas

All this food has people coming in despite the changes.

With hundreds of orders it’s been keeping the volunteers busy but, that’s what makes it fun said Sellas.

“We have fun. Our fellowship here has been great. We enjoy each other’s company. Most of us have grown up together so, we just enjoy each others company.”

They will be serving food till seven on Friday and 11 to seven on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.