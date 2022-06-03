Guardrail replacement for Corridor H approved

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A project to replace guardrail along Corridor H in Hardy County is among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Wednesday.

The Green Acres Contracting Company was the low bidder on the project to upgrade the guardrail on Corridor H.

The bidding amount for the project in Hardy County is $7,860,197.50.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.

The following are the 9 other construction contracts that were awarded on Wednesday:

Jim Construction Inc. was low bidder on a sidewalk project in Rupert, with a bid of $147,601. (Greenbrier County)

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail project on East River Mountain, with a bid of $7,923,562.02. (Mercer County)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Barksdale and Sandstone, with a bid of $4,981,129.60. (Summers County)

Belt Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project in Romney, with a bid of $476,187.70. (Hampshire County)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Holden and Fountain Place Mall, with a bid of $8,009,991.65. (Logan County)

BBR Drilling Company Inc. was low bidder on a pile wall slip repair project on Slate Road, with a bid of $149,076. (Wood County)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Highland Trace Road, with a bid of $982,975.30. (Greenbrier County)

Specialty Groups Inc. was low bidder on a lighting project in Institute, with a bid of $2,424,000. (Kanawha County)

Euro Paint LLC was low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the Millesons Mill Bridge, with a bid of $457,777.50. (Hampshire County)

