Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | June 3, 2022

A beautiful weekend ahead!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! It has been a foggy morning this morning due to the rain from yesterday in conjunction with high humidity and calm winds. This fog is patchy across our entire area, and will slowly be decreasing throughout the morning, and should be cleared by about 10am. After fog clears, we’re looking at a beautiful day today, with decreasing clouds and highs ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s in the western lowlands. Cloud cover will be very minimal by late tonight, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 40s, which is a little chilly for a morning at this time of year. Temperatures could be a little lower in the mountains, but at this time no frost is expected. Highs throughout the weekend will be steadily increasing each day, with most of the lowlands into the low to mid-80s by Sunday. Sky conditions will be ideal for outdoor activities, with Saturday looking very clear and Sunday seeing some steadily increasing clouds. Cloud development continues into Monday as a cold front from the west approaches. This approaching cold front will also be increasing the warm, southerly flow into the region, bringing temperatures to the mid to upper 80s in the lowlands. Showers are looking to start to approach the area by late Monday night into Tuesday morning, and lasting throughout the day Tuesday as some cells develop into thunderstorms. Showers are likely to linger into at least Wednesday and temperatures will cool back to the upper 70s.

Today: AM fog, then partly cloudy. High: 77

Tomorrow: Sunny and seasonable. High: 79

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 82

Monday: Increasing clouds and warm. High: 85

