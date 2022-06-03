Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 3rd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a great way to end the week and segway into the weekend. Everyone across the area saw temperatures just below average for this time of year. Tonight all these clouds will clear out and then tomorrow morning, fog could be a bit of an issue, just like this morning. Temperatures will start in the low 50s. So if you have outdoor plans as I do, then this is a perfect weekend for it. I’ll be hitting the North Bend Rail Trail again and seeing which new tunnels I can find. Saturday and Sunday will both be nice and sunny days, but temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warm, topping out in the low 80s. Monday will be a warm one, and humid too. Then starting on Tuesday, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms all the way into Thursday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear and possible patchy fog: Low: 48

Saturday: Sunny and mild: High 79

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 82

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm: High 84

