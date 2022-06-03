TSA prepares for summer travel out of WV Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA is prepared to handle an increase in the number of travelers who will be flying out of West Virginia International Yeager Airport as travel volume picks up this month and into the summer.

“We have started to see an uptick in checkpoint volume,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Travel volume here at Yeager is currently at about 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels and statewide it’s closer to 85 percent. Nationally we expect to see travel rebound to near or above pre-pandemic levels this summer. It is likely that airports in West Virginia will be busier than we’ve seen in a long time.”

Typically, from late May through Labor Day Weekend, TSA sees a sustained period of increased checkpoint volume. During the global pandemic, passenger volume fell dramatically. This year, TSA expects to see the travel volume making a recovery with leisure, business and international travel showing signs of recovery. TSA officers across the country are currently screening approximately 2.2 million people daily, which is a significant increase from last year.

Due to the increase in passenger volume, “my advice is to get to the airport 90 minutes before your scheduled flight,” Allen said. “Keep in mind that many individuals have not flown in a very long time and people are rusty in terms of security protocols, which means it is taking somewhat longer to screen travelers.”

TSA is no longer requiring travelers to wear masks, however they remain optional and a TSA officer will ask a traveler with a mask to remove it momentarily to verify that the person’s face matches the face on their ID.

