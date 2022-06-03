Advertisement

WVa murder conviction overturned, defendant to get new trial

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has overturned a man’s 2017 murder conviction, citing errors by a trial judge.

In an opinion released Thursday, the court ordered a new trial for Oscar Combs Sr., who was convicted in the 2013 death of Teresa Lynn Ford of the Mercer County community of Matoaka.

The court said in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Hutchison that Combs did not receive a fair trial because now-retired Wyoming County Circuit Judge Warren McGraw gave improper instructions to the jury and allowed evidence to be submitted at trial from Combs’ murder trial in a separate, earlier case.

According to circuit court records, Ford had told a friend that she was going to meet Combs to sell him her van. Combs was seen driving Ford’s van in the days after her disappearance. He later sold the vehicle to a used car dealer.

Ford’s remains were found near Combs’ home in Wyoming County. Combs was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and water graphic.
Teen who drowned at Party Rock identified
Luis Lebron, Jeroenne Carballo, Wilber Chicas
3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Amanda Jean Jones
Clarksburg woman accused of attempting to escape custody
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

Latest News

James Tysean Lynch, 37, is facing seven counts of battery after he allegedly abused a special...
Ex-WVa school aide sentenced in student battery case
Jennifer Gieseke and Lily Rose, a veteran and service dog team connected via Hearts of Gold,...
$200k gift to WVU aids with service dog training program
West Virginia scaling back coronavirus testing sites
Clarksburg City Council discusses budget at length
Clarksburg City Council discusses budget at length