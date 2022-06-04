Advertisement

8-year-old killed in random shooting while on vacation, sheriff’s office says

Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South...
Deputies are investigating a random shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old boy in South Carolina.(Dunham Family)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (Dunham Family) - An 8-year-old boy was killed in South Carolina when a man randomly shot at passing vehicles.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on May 28.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was driving when the shooting happened. He was shot in the leg and expected to survive, while the boy’s mother was also in the car and wasn’t injured.

Officials said the family was from New Hampshire and were on vacation in South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Montgomery Allen was arrested in the shooting and facing several charges, including murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Allen’s motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to investigators.

Copyright 2022 Dunham Family via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Police lights and water graphic.
Teen who drowned at Party Rock identified
Michael Scott Aley
Bridgeport man arrested for DUI after pursuit ends at police station
Luis Lebron, Jeroenne Carballo, Wilber Chicas
3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged

Latest News

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas Co. shooting released