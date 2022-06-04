The Bridge Sports Complex hosts GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members of all ages gathered inside and outside the Citynet Center for a night full of free activities to help raise awareness of the opioid epidemic.

West Virginia’s GameChanger partnered with the Bridgeport Sports Complex for the GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza.

GameChanger was a program beginning implemented in West Virginia schools to teach students about the horrors of drug abuse.

Executive Director of GameChanger Joe Boczek explained that it’s important to begin these conversations at a young age.

“The prevention education is where it has to start with our parents working with our teachers and our educators to let them know exactly what is going on with the fentanyl and other drugs,” Boczek said.

Boczek said that the opioid epidemic has led to so much heartbreak in West Virginia.

“You know, no parent should have to put their child in the ground, and parents are losing their kids every day to the fentanyl,” he added.

Families were allowed to play games, have some food, and participate in giveaways while also spending time learning about the opioid epidemic.

By holding an event like this, they hoped to show kids things they could do for fun that was not drug-related.

Some speakers were invited to do a presentation geared towards families to reinforce why a drug-free lifestyle was important.

Boczek said this was the first of many events they plan to hold across the state.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.