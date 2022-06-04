Advertisement

Bridgeport Storywalk unveils new book for June

The Bridgeport Storywalk unveiled Matt Browning’s book “Chicks and the City.”
The Bridgeport Storywalk unveiled Matt Browning’s book “Chicks and the City.”(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Storywalk unveiled Matt Browning’s book “Chicks and the City.”

“Chicks and the City” will be the book of the month for June. The book is about urban farming and urban forestry.

Browning says walking and reading is a perfect combination for kids.

“You know to get kids to keep them reading during the summer when it’s so nice to be outside. Things like your local city park. Check to see if they have something like the Bridgeport Storywalk. It’s a great way to be outside in nature, get some exercise and read at the same time.”

Browning says he is thankful for the opportunity the Bridgeport Storywalk has presented him.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Police lights and water graphic.
Teen who drowned at Party Rock identified
Michael Scott Aley
Bridgeport man arrested for DUI after pursuit ends at police station
Luis Lebron, Jeroenne Carballo, Wilber Chicas
3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | June 4, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | June 4, 2022
Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas Co. shooting released