Bridgeport Storywalk unveils new book for June

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Storywalk unveiled Matt Browning’s book “Chicks and the City.”

“Chicks and the City” will be the book of the month for June. The book is about urban farming and urban forestry.

Browning says walking and reading is a perfect combination for kids.

“You know to get kids to keep them reading during the summer when it’s so nice to be outside. Things like your local city park. Check to see if they have something like the Bridgeport Storywalk. It’s a great way to be outside in nature, get some exercise and read at the same time.”

Browning says he is thankful for the opportunity the Bridgeport Storywalk has presented him.

