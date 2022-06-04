Fairmont Senior falls to Logan in the Class AA State Title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior matched up with reigning Class AA State Champs Logan for the 2022 Class AA State Championship game.

The Wildcats got an early, dominant lead, 5-0 after the first, but the Polar Bears didn’t give up, posting six runs, featured by a three-run fifth inning.

Logan put up a powerful sixth that sealed the deal.

Gunner Riley bringing in the final run of the season off an Evan Dennison hit, but the fate was written, Fairmont falling 11-6, making them the 2022 Class AA Runner-ups.

