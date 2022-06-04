Fairmont Senior falls to Logan in the Class AA State Title game
Polar Bears showcase comeback effort, but it wasn’t enough
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior matched up with reigning Class AA State Champs Logan for the 2022 Class AA State Championship game.
The Wildcats got an early, dominant lead, 5-0 after the first, but the Polar Bears didn’t give up, posting six runs, featured by a three-run fifth inning.
Logan put up a powerful sixth that sealed the deal.
Gunner Riley bringing in the final run of the season off an Evan Dennison hit, but the fate was written, Fairmont falling 11-6, making them the 2022 Class AA Runner-ups.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.