Fairmont Senior falls to Logan in the Class AA State Title game

Polar Bears showcase comeback effort, but it wasn’t enough
FAIRMONT STATE RUNNER UPS
FAIRMONT STATE RUNNER UPS(Casey Kay, WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior matched up with reigning Class AA State Champs Logan for the 2022 Class AA State Championship game.

The Wildcats got an early, dominant lead, 5-0 after the first, but the Polar Bears didn’t give up, posting six runs, featured by a three-run fifth inning.

Logan put up a powerful sixth that sealed the deal.

Gunner Riley bringing in the final run of the season off an Evan Dennison hit, but the fate was written, Fairmont falling 11-6, making them the 2022 Class AA Runner-ups.

