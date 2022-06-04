Gamechanger Tailgate features WVU football meet & greet, Former NFL player Ryan Leaf

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex was the sight of the GameChanger Tailgate on Friday evening.

WVU football’s Dante Stills, Tony Mathis Jr., Exree Loe, Zach Frazier and Bryce Ford-Wheaton all were in attendance, signing autographs, taking pictures and serving lots of smiles to fans.

“I love being involved with the community, it’s something that you now a lot of us wanna be and do, so just being out and meeting a lot of fans is an honor, putting a smile on their face, it makes my day, and that’s the goal point of this,” said Stills.

“It feels good giving back to the youth, and everybody around here from West Virginia who is looking up to all of us, just seeing them and I remember being that age and looking up to athletes and all that and not meeting them, and so for them to get to meet us, it means a lot,” said Mathis.

The event featured Ryan Leaf as the keynote speaker, a former NFL player who is looking to help change the game of what the opioid crisis has done in the state of West Virginia and the entire country, his tie into sports has allowed him the platform to make an impact.

“Because of the NFL, because of the things that kids hear and say, it gets me in front of them and then we can talk about what’s really happening, they can see big tough football player stand in front of them, and be vulnerable and transparent where I never got to see that so I didn’t know what can happen or can exist, when you’re a kid and you’re going through tough times, and you feel like you’re the big strong football player and you cant do it, now they have someone that they’ve seen be vulnerable, be transparent so that’s very important to me,k” said Leaf.

When asked his advice for those going through tough times, Leaf added, “Surrender and accept help, its okay, I think that’s the biggest thing in all this, no matter what you have to be willing to accept help and if you’re not, you’re probably going to continue down the same path so its important to understand that, it doesn’t mean that you’re less than, in fact you’re probably stronger than you ever though you were.”

