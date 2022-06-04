Advertisement

Hurricane ends Bridgeport’s season with ninth inning walk-off

Defensive duel ends with narrow score at the plate
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport and Hurricane met in a rematch of the 2021 Class AAA state championship game, this time in the state semifinals.

The Indians got out to a two-run lead in the first, courtesy of a Ben McDougal one-run triple and an Anthony Dixon sac fly.

Hurricane got a run on the board in the bottom of the inning off a Damian Witty single, cutting the Indians’ lead to one.

The Skins defense got to work in the third inning, thwarting two would-be runs from Bridgeport at the plate. Witty plated another run in the bottom of the inning to tie up the game at two runs apiece.

Hurricane got the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, but the Indians got out of the jam with the third out at second.

The Skins walked it off in the bottom of the night, ending Bridgeport’s season one game short of the final dance.

