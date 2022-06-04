Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | June 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! It has been an absolutely gorgeous day today, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the low 80s. These conditions will pretty much repeat for tomorrow and Monday, with high temperatures increasing by a degree or two each day. It’s not totally impossible that a little convection creates a pop-up rain shower or two on Monday afternoon, but all in all it will be a mostly sunny day. It’s not until late Monday night into Tuesday morning when a cold front from the west starts to approach the area, pushing in rain by sunrise. This rain is expected to last throughout Tuesday, with thunderstorm potential in the afternoon. Another low-pressure system riding on the end of the first will continue this rain and thunderstorms potential into Wednesday, only ending by the overnight hours into Thursday. Not much rain accumulation is expected, and no thunderstorms should be severe. Temperatures for Tuesday and beyond will hover around the mid to upper 70s, before dropping to the low 70s next Saturday with the arrival of the next rain system.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 85

Tuesday: Rain and scattered thunderstorms. High: 77

