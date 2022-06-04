Advertisement

Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas Co. shooting released

Sheriff William Nunley made the announcement Saturday morning.
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has involved two deputies.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Baker was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Sheriff William Nunley made the announcement Saturday morning.

Deputy Baker died after being shot in the back while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5 p.m. Friday.

Cpl. Ellison was struck in the leg by the a gunshot. He received treatment of injuries at a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival on scene deputies made contact with the two suspects, Ritchie Holcomb,36, and Tyler Kelly,28, in a camper.

The two came out of the camper talking with deputies. At some point Sheriff Nunley said the suspects became agitated, running back to the camper.

Deputies pursued the suspects into a camper discharging a TASER device, and the suspects then began firing at officers, according to a press release. Sheriff Nunley said the officers backed out of the camper after shots of gunfire continued.

Holcomb died as a result of his injuries.

Tyler Kelly is identified as the second suspect in the shooting. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The West Virginia State Police is currently handling the investigation.

Thompson also said,” We mourn with Deputy Baker’s loved ones, our fellow law enforcement partners, the Nicholas County community and all of West Virginia. We are resolved that Deputy Baker’s service and selfless dedication will be forever remembered.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Police lights and water graphic.
Teen who drowned at Party Rock identified
Michael Scott Aley
Bridgeport man arrested for DUI after pursuit ends at police station
Luis Lebron, Jeroenne Carballo, Wilber Chicas
3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged

Latest News

Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
GameChanger holds event for families.
The Bridge Sports Complex hosts GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza
Deputies made contact with the suspects inside a camper, where shots were then fired. (WSAZ/Kim...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
House Call
House Call