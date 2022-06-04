Police respond to ‘deadly’ shooting incident in Nicholas Co.; officers involved

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there is a shooting incident Friday night in Nicholas County involving law enforcement officers, with a state senator describing it as “deadly.”

The Wilderness Fire Department reports that two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot. At least one has been transported to a hospital in Summersville and is reported to be in critical condition. The agency reports that the suspect is in custody.

Earlier in the evening, West Virginia State Police described it as a “a very active scene.”

State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, posted the following:

Earlier in the evening, the Wilderness Fire Department had posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area.

“Reported officers have been involved also -- unknown condition at this time,” that post stated.

We’re working to get more details and have crews at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.