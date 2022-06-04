Advertisement

Police respond to ‘deadly’ shooting incident in Nicholas Co.; officers involved

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has involved two deputies.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there is a shooting incident Friday night in Nicholas County involving law enforcement officers, with a state senator describing it as “deadly.”

The Wilderness Fire Department reports that two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies have been shot. At least one has been transported to a hospital in Summersville and is reported to be in critical condition. The agency reports that the suspect is in custody.

Earlier in the evening, West Virginia State Police described it as a “a very active scene.”

State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, posted the following:

Earlier in the evening, the Wilderness Fire Department had posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area.

“Reported officers have been involved also -- unknown condition at this time,” that post stated.

We’re working to get more details and have crews at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and water graphic.
Teen who drowned at Party Rock identified
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Teen’s death prompts calls for change at popular swimming area
Luis Lebron, Jeroenne Carballo, Wilber Chicas
3rd suspect in I-79 manhunt released from hospital, charged
Amanda Jean Jones
Clarksburg woman accused of attempting to escape custody
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

Latest News

House Call
House Call
Tommy Thomas Way
Clarksburg dedicates street to beloved police officer and pro boxer
Tommy Thomas Way
Tommy Thomas Way
WVa plant to start making electric school buses in September
WVa plant to start making electric school buses in September