Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin has sent out a press release on the death of a Nicholas County Officer.

Manchin issued the following statement:

“Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”

Deputy Tom Baker died in the line of duty Friday night after being shot in the back in an altercation.

This is a developing story.

